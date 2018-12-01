

CTV Atlantic





MONCTON, N.B. -- The turkey total is quickly growing at the Sue Stultz Turkey Drive – a holiday tradition in Moncton, collecting and distributing thousands of turkeys every year to families in need.

This year’s goal is 4,132 turkeys – one for each family registered at food banks across southern N.B.

Stultz started the campaign 21 years ago after a friend asked her to deliver a turkey for him to the food bank, after seeing the need she turned to the community to help.

Since year one, people have donated more than 80,000 turkeys – that’s a value of $1.5 million.

While there are still many in need, for the second year in a row the number of turkeys needed has actually gone down

“At the end of the day it would be nice if we didn't have to do it. The most wonderful thing is people in the greater Moncton area are so kind,” said Stultz.

Each year the goal has either been met, or exceeded.

“These people are on a mission. The hockey teams - the Riverview Blues - they were in this morning and brought in 21 turkeys, every turkey that comes into this turkey drive matters,” Stultz said.

Turkeys can be dropped off at St. George Fire Station.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore