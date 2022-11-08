Two 18-year-old passengers killed in crash in northeastern New Brunswick

Two 18-year-old men have died and one person is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle left the road in Haut-Sheila, N.B.

Tracadie RCMP and other emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 370 and Côte Road around 7:20 p.m. Monday.

Police say one passenger died at the scene. The 18-year-old man was from Chiasson Office, N.B.

The second passenger was taken to hospital, where he later died. The 18-year-old man was from Paquetville, N.B.

Police say the driver was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. No details about the driver have been released.

Investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle, which went into the ditch and rolled several times.

They also believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death of each victim.

The investigation is ongoing.