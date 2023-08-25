Two 20-year-old passengers die following head-on collision in Windsor Forks, N.S.

The RCMP says two young people have died following a head-on collision in Windsor Forks, N.S., Thursday night.

West Hants District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 14 just before 11 p.m.

Police say a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a white Ford F-150 were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

Two passengers in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say one victim was a 20-year-old woman from Three Mile Plains, and the other was a 20-year-old man from Newport Station.

A third passenger, a 22-year-old man from Three Mile Plains, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the car was showing signs of impairment and the 21-year-old Windsor man was arrested for impaired operation causing death.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The man provided samples of blood at the hospital, that will be analyzed to determine the concentration of alcohol, if any, in his blood,” said Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall in a Friday news release. “The man was later released without charge pending the outcome of the blood alcohol analysis.”

The 53-year-old New Russell man who was driving the truck and his 49-year-old female passenger - also from New Russell - were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A section of Highway 14 was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.