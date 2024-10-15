Two adults, child killed in separate collisions in Annapolis Valley over long weekend

Three people, including a child, were killed in two separate collisions on Highway 101 in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley over the Thanksgiving weekend.

A woman and child died in a five-vehicle collision in Wolfville, N.S., Saturday morning.

Kings District RCMP, fire and EHS responded to the crash on Highway 101 just before 8:30 a.m.

Police say a transport truck was travelling east when it struck four vehicles that were stopped for construction on the highway.

A 62-year-old woman and a child, who were travelling in a black GMC Acadia, died at the scene. Police say they were both from East Kingston, N.S.

A 40-year-old woman who was also travelling in the vehicle was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say no other injuries were reported.

Man killed in Berwick crash

Police also responded to a fatal collision on Highway 101 Monday afternoon.

The RCMP says a westbound Dodge Journey and eastbound Ford F150 collided in Berwick, N.S., before 4 p.m.

The driver of the Dodge Journey died at the scene. The 38-year-old man was from Middleton, N.S.

The 49-year-old driver and 19-year-old passenger– both from Greenwood, N.S., -- of the Ford F150 were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 101 was closed for several hours during both incidents while police remained on scene.

"There are no charges at this time," said RCMP Cpl. Carlie McCann in an email to CTV Atlantic.

"Both files are still under investigation and it is possible that there could be charges considered in the future as part of the ongoing investigations."