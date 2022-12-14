Two adults displaced by house fire, credit dog with helping them escape

Two people have been displaced from their home by a fire in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County, and are crediting their dog for helping them escape.

First responders attended the scene on Shore Road in Waterside, N.S., around 1 a.m., Monday.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, one woman was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, but was released the following day.

Volunteers from the Red Cross say they are assisting the two adults with emergency lodging, food, and other needs.

Officials say the pair’s dog alerted them to the fire, which allowed them to safely escape the home.