HALIFAX -- Two men from Alberta have been ticketed with stunting after police clocked them driving 122 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

On Sunday, an off-duty police officer reported two vehicles driving at an extremely high rate of speed, travelling westbound on Highway 104 near Monastery, N.S.

An officer working near Exit 31 clocked the vehicles driving 232 km/hr. The posted speed limit in the area is 110 km/hr.

Police say the vehicles being driven were a blue Chevrolet Camaro and a white Mercedes C 63.

The drivers were a 48-year-old man from Wetaskiwin, Alta., and a 43-year-old man from Fort McMurray, Alta.

Both men were issued an immediate seven-day driving suspension and each had their vehicles seized and impounded.

The charge for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.