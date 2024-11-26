Two arrested after border agents seize 425 kilograms of suspected cannabis in Halifax

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says two people have been arrested after three recent searches at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport and the Port of Halifax led to the seizure of hundreds of kilograms of suspected cannabis.

CBSA says officers at the Port of Halifax conducted searches of a marine container heading to the Caribbean on Oct. 22.

During the search, officers found 574 packages of suspected cannabis totalling around 347 kilograms, as well as one package of suspected hashish weighing around one kilogram, hidden throughout the container.

All evidence was given to the Nova Scotia RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit for further investigation.

CBSA officers at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport searched two large suitcases on Nov. 13.

According to the CBSA, officers found 49 kilograms of suspected cannabis which was heading toward London, U.K.

CBSA officers arrested Quinn Alexander Cole for smuggling out of Canada. Cole was transferred into the custody of police along with all evidence.

Cole was charged with a number of charges under the Cannabis Act, including:

exporting

possession for the purpose of selling

possession for the purpose of distributing

He is set to appear back in court on Jan. 22.

On Nov. 14, CBSA officers intercepted and searched two suitcases which contained around 30 kilograms of suspected cannabis, which was also heading for London, U.K.

Alexander James Mahar was arrested for smuggling out of Canada, and was transferred to police custody along with all evidence.

Mahar is also charged with a number of charges under the Cannabis Act, including:

exporting

possession for the purpose of selling

possession for the purpose of distributing

He is set to appear in court on Jan. 28.

