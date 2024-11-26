ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Two arrested after border agents seize 425 kilograms of suspected cannabis in Halifax

    Packages of suspected cannabis which was seized from a shipping container in the Port of Halifax. (Source: CBSA) Packages of suspected cannabis which was seized from a shipping container in the Port of Halifax. (Source: CBSA)
    Share

    The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says two people have been arrested after three recent searches at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport and the Port of Halifax led to the seizure of hundreds of kilograms of suspected cannabis.

    CBSA says officers at the Port of Halifax conducted searches of a marine container heading to the Caribbean on Oct. 22.

    During the search, officers found 574 packages of suspected cannabis totalling around 347 kilograms, as well as one package of suspected hashish weighing around one kilogram, hidden throughout the container.

    All evidence was given to the Nova Scotia RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit for further investigation.

    CBSA officers at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport searched two large suitcases on Nov. 13.

    According to the CBSA, officers found 49 kilograms of suspected cannabis which was heading toward London, U.K.

    CBSA officers arrested Quinn Alexander Cole for smuggling out of Canada. Cole was transferred into the custody of police along with all evidence.

    Cole was charged with a number of charges under the Cannabis Act, including:

    •  exporting
    •  possession for the purpose of selling
    •  possession for the purpose of distributing

    He is set to appear back in court on Jan. 22.

    On Nov. 14, CBSA officers intercepted and searched two suitcases which contained around 30 kilograms of suspected cannabis, which was also heading for London, U.K.

    Alexander James Mahar was arrested for smuggling out of Canada, and was transferred to police custody along with all evidence.

    Mahar is also charged with a number of charges under the Cannabis Act, including:

    •  exporting
    •  possession for the purpose of selling
    •  possession for the purpose of distributing

    He is set to appear in court on Jan. 28.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Follow live: Notorious killer Paul Bernardo seeks parole

    Paul Bernardo, one of Canada’s most notorious killers, is seeking parole at the medium security La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was transferred there from an Ontario maximum-security prison last year, to significant public outcry.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News