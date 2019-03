CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police have charged two men after a break and enter at a Dartmouth residence on Thursday night.

Police say at 5:00 p.m. Thursday they received a call of a break and enter in progress in the 200-block of Prince Arthur Road.

A witness caught two suspects at the residence, one armed with a handgun. The witness was able to disarm the suspect as both were attempting to flee the scene in a pickup truck. No one was injured in the incident.

Polie later arrested two men on Roleika Drive in Dartmouth without incident.

Police have charged 41-year-old Jason Brown and 23-year-old Riley Crosby, both of Dartmouth, with one count each of the following offences; Break and Enter with intent, Assault with a weapon, Carrying a concealed weapon, Careless use of a firearm, Using an imitation firearm, and Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Brown and Crosby were held overnight in police custody and are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial court on Friday.