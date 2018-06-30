

CTV Atlantic





A man and woman from Dartmouth will be appearing in court next week, after being arrested for robbery on Friday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a call to the 250 block of Victoria Rd. in Dartmouth around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Police say a man and woman entered an apartment and were confronted by the tenant. The suspects assaulted the tenant and fled on foot with a laptop, medication and a debit card.

Officers managed to find and arrest the pair nearby a short time later. The 46-year-old man and 59-year-old woman will both appear in Dartmouth court on Tuesday.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.