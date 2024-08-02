ATLANTIC
    • Two arrested after drugs, tobacco products seized from commercial properties in New Minas area: N.S. RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. (CTV News Regina) An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. (CTV News Regina)
    Two men have been arrested after police say they seized drugs and other items from three commercial properties in the New Minas, N.S., area.

    Kings District RCMP executed search warrants at three facilities on Commercial Street in New Minas and on Highway 12 in Welton Landing on Tuesday.

    During the search, police say officers seized:

    • hundreds of small quantity packages of illegal cannabis
    • tobacco
    • vape products
    • a quantity of psilocybin

    A 33-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Kentville, N.S., were arrested in connection with the searches, according to a news release from RCMP.

    The pair will face charges of:

    • unauthorized possession of cannabis at a business
    • unauthorized possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
    • trafficking in controlled substances

    Police say they also face a charge under the Tobacco Act.

    Both men were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m.

