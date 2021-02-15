HALIFAX -- Two men are facing charges after New Brunswick RCMP seized several weapons, various types of drugs and a substantial amount of money from locations in Moncton and Upper Coverdale.

Police say on Feb. 12, officers executed search warrants at locations on Mountain Road and Elmwood Drive in Moncton, and on Route 112 in Upper Coverdale, N.B., area, as part of an ongoing drug investigation that began in January 2021.

Police seized various types of drugs including what is believed to be cocaine, hydromorphone pills (Dilaudid), an unsecured firearm and several weapons including some that are restricted.

Police also seized a substantial amount of money, two vehicles, marijuana, and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

A 40-year-old man from Upper Coverdale and a 40-year-old man from Moncton were arrested in connection with the ongoing drug investigation and later released pending court appearances on May 13.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.