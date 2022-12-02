Two arrested after Fredericton-area shooting prompts emergency alert in N.B.

Two people are in custody after a shooting outside Fredericton left two people injured and prompted police to issue an emergency alert in New Brunswick.

The Oromocto RCMP and Fredericton Police Force responded to a report of shots fired in the Hanwell Trailer Park in Hanwell, N.B., around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one person was arrested at the scene.

The RCMP says other people believed to be involved in the shooting fled the scene in a vehicle.

Residents were evacuated from their homes as a precaution and police contained a home in the trailer park.

An Emergency Response Team was also deployed to the scene and a tactical team surrounded the home until officers determined there was no one inside.

Police have since cleared the scene at the trailer park, but they said a small police presence would remain throughout the day.

Residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.

EMERGENCY ALERT

An emergency alert was issued around 10:45 a.m., in the Fredericton and Oromocto areas, advising the public that individuals “known to be armed and dangerous” had last been seen in the Oromocto area, and that they were driving a blue 2012 Honda Civic.

An emergency alert was issued in New Brunswick after a shooting outside Fredericton on Dec. 2, 2022.

The RCMP says police found the vehicle in the Longs Creek area, off Highway 2, around 12:15 pm.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

The emergency alert has been cancelled and police say people in the area can resume their daily activities.

However, the RCMP says police remain in the Longs Creek and Hanwell areas as they continue to investigate.

"We want to thank the public for their cooperation during this incident," said RCMP Cpl. Ouellette in a news release.

"We especially appreciate their assistance in sharing our information as quickly as possible, and helping to keep 911 lines clear for emergencies and information related to the incident."

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.