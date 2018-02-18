Featured
Two arrested after incident involving firearm in Sheet Harbour, N.S.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, February 18, 2018 4:41PM AST
Two men have been arrested following an altercation involving a firearm in Sheet Harbour, N.S.
According to RCMP, the incident took place outside of a home on Ruth Falls Road around 7:51 p.m. Saturday.
Officers say the incident involved four men who were all know to each other.
RCMP says a gun was discharged during the altercation, but no one sustained injuries.
Two of the men allegedly involved are facing several firearm charges.
Both are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court April 24 at 9:30 a.m.
RCMP is asking for the public’s help with information about who is responsible for the incident.
Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
The investigation led by the Integrated General Investigation Section is ongoing.