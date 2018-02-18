

CTV Atlantic





Two men have been arrested following an altercation involving a firearm in Sheet Harbour, N.S.

According to RCMP, the incident took place outside of a home on Ruth Falls Road around 7:51 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say the incident involved four men who were all know to each other.

RCMP says a gun was discharged during the altercation, but no one sustained injuries.

Two of the men allegedly involved are facing several firearm charges.