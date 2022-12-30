Two arrested after police seize drugs, money in Sussex, N.B.

One day after learning that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in jail when he sustained fatal injuries, around 100 loved ones held a candlelight vigil to remember the 21-year-old Montreal musician. 'To know that on Christmas Eve, when he should have come out to spend time with his mother, and nephews, and nieces, he was beaten down, pepper sprayed and his life got snuffed out on Christmas Day. Of course, it's hard,' said the man's friend.