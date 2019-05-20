

CTV Atlantic





Saint John police have arrested two people following an armed robbery at a variety store on Sunday afternoon.

Police say shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, they were called to Sam’s Variety on Carmathen St., where an employee had been threatened by a woman with a weapon.

The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash to the female suspect, who then fled the store.

Police later arrested a man and a woman and took them into custody. They are expected to appear in court on Monday.