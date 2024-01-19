ATLANTIC
    • Two arrested after senior assaulted, three vehicles stolen: N.S. RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Police in Nova Scotia say a man and a woman have been arrested after three vehicles were stolen and a senior was assaulted in Cumberland County.

    Officers responded to a report of a robbery and theft of a motor vehicle around 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Cumberland County District RCMP.

    Officers learned a man allegedly forced his way inside a residence and punched a 67-year-old man, before stealing his blue Mazda CX-9. The SUV was abandoned shortly after it ran out of gas.

    According to police, the suspect then met with an accomplice and stole a second vehicle, a grey GMC Sierra, out of a driveway in Wentworth. Police allege the pair drove away and later crashed the vehicle.

    “The duo continued their rampage and stole a third vehicle, a blue Ford Transit, out of a driveway in Wallace Ridge,” said Cst. Dominic Laflamme, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

    “The suspects crashed the van before being picked up by a local resident and driven to a residence on Lake Road in Wentworth.”

    The next day, officers arrested a man and woman at the Wentworth residence.

    Brandon Polley, 26, from Port Phillip, has been charged with:

    • breaking and entering into a residence with intent
    • robbery
    • assault
    • two counts of theft of motor vehicle
    • two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

    Polley appeared in court and was remanded into custody. He will return to Amherst provincial court on Monday at 11 a.m.

    The 20-year-old Wentworth woman will be facing charges of:

    • two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • two counts of theft of motor vehicle

    The woman was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on March 11.

