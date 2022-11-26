Two arrested after string of thefts: HRP

A man and a woman have been charged after a string of thefts in Halifax.

On Thursday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle on Mont Blanc Terrace. Police say several vehicles were broken into and property was stolen during the overnight hours.

According to police, investigators were able to locate two suspects at a Halifax residence. Officers conducted a search of the residence and police say both suspects were brought into custody without incident.

Police say officers seized property from the thefts, along with other items investigators believe to be stolen in relation to additional incidents.

The Halifax Regional Police is continuing their investigation and are attempting to locate the owners of the stolen property.

Jessie William White, 28, and Shauna Marie Anne O’Brien, 40, were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday to face five counts each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and one count each of possession of a restricted weapon.

Police say White is also being charged for violating a court order.

Investigators are asking anyone whose vehicle has been broken into to file a report by calling 902-490-5016. Halifax Regional Police are also asking anyone who observes suspicious activity in or around parked vehicles to call law enforcement at 902-490-5020.