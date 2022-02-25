Two arrested, cocaine seized from Bloomfield, P.E.I. home: RCMP

A man and a woman have been arrested after police say they seized cocaine from a home in Bloomfield, P.E.I.

As part of an ongoing drug investigation, the RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Route 2 on Wednesday.

Police say a 39-year-old man from Bloomfield and a 33-year-old woman from Saint Felix, P.E.I. were arrested at the scene without incident.

“During the search, police seized quantities of what is believed to be cocaine, money, contraband tobacco, and drug trafficking paraphernalia,” said the Prince District RCMP in a news release.

The man and woman were released and are scheduled to appear in Summerside provincial court at a later date.