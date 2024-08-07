ATLANTIC
    • Two arrested following drug investigation on Esgenoôpetitj First Nation: N.B. RCMP

    A photo of the drugs, money, and paraphernalia that were seized. (Courtesy: RCMP) A photo of the drugs, money, and paraphernalia that were seized. (Courtesy: RCMP)
    Two people from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation have been arrested after a drug investigation in the community.

    New Brunswick RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on St. Anne Street at around 9 a.m. on July 26.

    As a result of the search, police said officers seized what they believe to be cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia and money.

    Police arrested a 50-year-old man and 43-year-old woman, both from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, at the scene.

    They were later released on conditions and are set to appear in provincial court in Miramichi at a later date.

