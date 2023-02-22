Two arrested in 2021 murder of Andrew Morris: N.S. RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested two people in connection to the murder of an Eskasoni, N.S., man in the summer of 2021.

The two individuals were taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at a residence on 74th Street on Wednesday.

Andrew Carter Morris, 30, was found dead on Beach Road in the community in August 2021.

The Nova Scotia Department of Justice is offering rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Morris.

Dozens of officers dressed in full body armour with guns drawn surrounded the residence for several hours and could be heard telling the people inside to surrender.

One woman did leave the house in the morning, but it took hours for a man to exit the property. During the police operation, the house caught fire.

The RCMP confirms they did use some type of chemical munitions before the fire started, but it's unclear at this point how it started.

“It's put into a home to force people to come out of a home. It's safer for our members to not enter the home. It's a space that we don't know and where people have access to anything, so the easiest thing is to get people to exit the home,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall.

The Fire Marshal's office and an RCMP arson specialist have been called into investigate.

No charges or the names of the individuals arrested have been released.