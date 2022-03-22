Two arrested in connection to incident involving health official: Halifax police

Members of the Halifax Regional Police have arrested two people in connection to offences that occurred in RCMP territory earlier this week.

Tuesday evening, police say a male and a female were arrested in the 300 block of Pleasant Street in Dartmouth.

According to police, the offences are related to an incident that occurred earlier this week involving a prominent health official.

Police say the arrests are related to an ongoing investigation, though have not stated other details.

The investigation was being led by the General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

CTV News has reached out to RCMP for further details as Halifax Regional Police noted the original incident falls under RCMP jurisdiction.