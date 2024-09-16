Two arrested in connection with case of missing Halifax teenager: police

Two men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Halifax teenager who went missing more than two years ago.

Halifax Regional Police made the announcement Monday afternoon.

Devon Sinclair Marsman was last seen in the Spryfield area of Halifax on Feb. 24, 2022 and reported missing to police on March 4, 2022. He was 16 at the time.

Police have scheduled a news conference for Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. following charges being sworn in court. CTV News will livestream the news conference.

Members of both Halifax Regional Police and RCMP are scheduled to participate in the news conference.

Initially, police said they had no reason to suspect foul play in his disappearance, but in October of that same year they said they believed it was suspicious.

Earlier this year, the Nova Scotia government increased its reward for information on Marsman’s disappearance to $250,000. His case was first added to the reward program in November 2022.



