ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Two arrested in connection with P.E.I. youth disappearance, human remains found

    Prince Edward Island RCMP says two youth have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 17-year-old Tyson Blair MacDonald.

    According to a news release from the RCMP, the youths were arrested Tuesday evening. Early this morning, police say officers found human remains on the Sorrie Road in Milltown Cross. The provincial coroner is working with police to identify the remains.

    The two youths are in RCMP custody.

    “A tremendous effort has been put into this investigation,” said Superintendent Kevin Lewis, acting commanding officer with the P.E.I. RCMP.

    “We hope that with these developments we can bring some closure to the loved ones of the deceased.”

    According to a previous news release, MacDonald was last seen on Dec. 14 in Caledonia. Police announced on Monday they were treating the disappearance as a criminal investigation.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News