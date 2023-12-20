Two arrested in connection with P.E.I. youth disappearance, human remains found

Prince Edward Island RCMP says two youth have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 17-year-old Tyson Blair MacDonald.

According to a news release from the RCMP, the youths were arrested Tuesday evening. Early this morning, police say officers found human remains on the Sorrie Road in Milltown Cross. The provincial coroner is working with police to identify the remains.

The two youths are in RCMP custody.

“A tremendous effort has been put into this investigation,” said Superintendent Kevin Lewis, acting commanding officer with the P.E.I. RCMP.

“We hope that with these developments we can bring some closure to the loved ones of the deceased.”

According to a previous news release, MacDonald was last seen on Dec. 14 in Caledonia. Police announced on Monday they were treating the disappearance as a criminal investigation.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.