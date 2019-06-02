

THE CANADIAN PRESS





Police in southwestern Nova Scotia say two men are facing charges following a big drug bust in Yarmouth, which included the seizure of two modified handguns and 35-thousand dollars in cash.

Yarmouth RCMP issued a statement saying the arrests followed a seven-month investigation that wrapped up on May 30.

Investigators say they also seized methamphetamine pills, marijuana, cocaine and steroids.

Fourty-five-year-old Andrew Nhi Van Pham, formerly of Yarmouth and 41-year-old Robert Thomas Greenslade of Yarmouth are facing several counts, including several trafficking and possession, conspiring to commit an indictable offence and possession of a dangerous weapon.

They were both remanded and are set to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on June 3.