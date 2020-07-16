HALIFAX -- Two people are facing charges and police are looking for witnesses after a female was dragged into the woods and assaulted in New Minas, N.S.

The RCMP received a call about the incident at 3:15 a.m. on July 11. The caller reported that a female had been dragged into the woods and assaulted by a woman and three males with a knife.

Police say she sustained minor injuries. Her age was not released.

A 21-year-old woman from Kentville, N.S., and a 17-year-old boy from Coldbrook, N.S., have been arrested in connection with the case.

The woman is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with a release order. She has been remanded into custody and is due to appear in Kentville provincial court on Sept. 1.

The teen is facing assault charges. He was released on an undertaking and is due to appear in Kentville provincial court on Sept. 24.

Police are still trying to identify the other two males who were allegedly at the scene.

Police are also looking to identify and speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or helped the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.