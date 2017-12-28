

The Canadian Press





NEW GLASGOW, N.S. - Two adult brothers have been displaced by a fire that gutted their two-storey, wood-frame house in New Glasgow, N.S.

The Red Cross says they're staying with a relative and will meet with disaster volunteers today to discuss emergency aid, including purchases of clothing and food.

Neither was injured from the fire, reported around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on 750 Summer Street.

East River Road was closed for approximately one hour in both directions as fire crews battled the blaze.

Preliminary investigation has determined that the fire is not suspicious in nature, but the cause hasn't been released.