

CTV Atlantic





Halifax RCMP are thanking two concerned motorists for calling 911 after suspecting motorists to be driving while impaired.

At 10:46 p.m. Sunday evening, RCMP received a 911 call of 2007 Jeep Compass racing up and down Sackville Dr., driving through red lights and eventually striking a utility pole.

Police located the vehicle a short time later. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Dartmouth, attempted to run on foot from police but was arrested. He will be appearing in Provincial Court at a later date to face charges for Impaired Operation and Over the Legal Limit.

At 4:51 a.m. Monday morning, RCMP responded to a call of a vehicle in the ditch on the Old Guysborough Rd. in Elderbank, N.S.

Upon arrival, a 22-year-old woman from Halifax was located in the vehicle where she was showing signs of impairment. She refused to provide a breath sample resulting in her facing charges for Refusal. She will appear in Court at a later date to answer these charges.

Halifax District RCMP thank motorists who call 911 when they feel someone is driving while impaired. These actions help save the lives of others.