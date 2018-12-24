Featured
Two calls to N.S. RCMP result in arrests of impaired drivers
Halifax RCMP are thanking two concerned motorists for calling 911 after suspecting motorists to be driving while impaired.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 12:36PM AST
At 10:46 p.m. Sunday evening, RCMP received a 911 call of 2007 Jeep Compass racing up and down Sackville Dr., driving through red lights and eventually striking a utility pole.
Police located the vehicle a short time later. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Dartmouth, attempted to run on foot from police but was arrested. He will be appearing in Provincial Court at a later date to face charges for Impaired Operation and Over the Legal Limit.
At 4:51 a.m. Monday morning, RCMP responded to a call of a vehicle in the ditch on the Old Guysborough Rd. in Elderbank, N.S.
Upon arrival, a 22-year-old woman from Halifax was located in the vehicle where she was showing signs of impairment. She refused to provide a breath sample resulting in her facing charges for Refusal. She will appear in Court at a later date to answer these charges.
Halifax District RCMP thank motorists who call 911 when they feel someone is driving while impaired. These actions help save the lives of others.