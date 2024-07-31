Two Canadian Coast Guard Arctic patrol ships named after northern glaciers

HALIFAX -

The Canadian Coast Guard has named its two new patrol vessels after northern glaciers.

During a keel-laying ceremony at the Irving Shipyard in Halifax today, the coast guard announced the first of the two vessels is called CCGS Donjek Glacier, after a glacier in Kluane National Park in Yukon.

A ceremony was also held to note the construction start of the second coast guard ship, which was officially named CCGS Sermilik Glacier -- honouring a glacier located in Nunavut.

The Donjek Glacier's name is from a Southern Tutchone word meaning "white or silver berries," while Sermilik is an Inuit word meaning "place of glaciers."

The coast guard's 103-metre-long ships will be tasked with fisheries enforcement and surveillance missions on the East Coast, while also supporting offshore search and rescue, and icebreaking operations in Arctic and southern waters.

The names of the Canadian Coast Guard's two new patrol are unveiled at a ceremony in Halifax on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The vessels are named after northern glaciers, CCGS Donjek Glacier and CCGS Sermilik Glacier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark

In May 2019, Ottawa announced Irving Shipbuilding Inc. would build two Arctic and offshore patrol ships for the coast guard, in addition to the six being built for the Royal Canadian Navy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.