Two Cape Breton men charged with drug trafficking: police

Two men from Cape Breton have been charged with drug trafficking as part of an ongoing police investigation.

Cape Breton Regional Police executed three search warrants Thursday night on Shore Road in Sydney, N.S., and Armada Drive in Victoria Mines, N.S.

Police say they seized cocaine and close to $100,000 in cash. Two men were also arrested and were scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Michael Anthony Cusack, 39, of Victoria Mines and Jeffery Scott Pearson, 42, of Sydney, are both charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime.

Cusack also faces charges for allegedly breaching previous court-ordered conditions.