Two charged after five people sprayed with irritant in Charlottetown

A man and woman from Charlottetown are facing assault charges after they allegedly sprayed five people with an irritant believed to be bear spray.

Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Charlottetown police were flagged down by serval people who told them they had just been pepper-sprayed by someone in a vehicle that had driven by.

Police learned a group of people had gotten into a verbal argument at a local bar earlier that night.

Police say, shortly after the argument, three people were walking down Water Street when a passenger in a passing vehicle sprayed them with an irritant.

Two other people that were involved with the same suspects told police they were also sprayed by an irritant at the intersection of Great George and Water streets.

Police say both suspects were arrested about an hour later.

A 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were each charged with assault with a weapon. They were both released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in provincial court at a later date