HALIFAX -- Two 19-year-olds from Gold River, N.S. are facing charges including assaulting a police officer, after an incident at a Lunenburg County restaurant on Valentine’s Day.

Lunenburg District RCMP say just before 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, officers responded to a complaint of a disturbance involving an argument between a man and a woman at a Cookville, N.S. restaurant.

When officers arrived, police say the two people involved refused to leave the restaurant peacefully.

When one of the officers attempted to arrest the 19-year-old woman for causing a disturbance, police say she resisted and punched the officer in the face, spit in their eye, kicked their chest, and bit the officer.

According to police, a second officer intervened and was also bitten by the woman.

Police say the 19-year-old man tried to intervene and was arrested for obstruction of justice.

The two officers received minor injuries as a result of the assault.

MacKenzie Page Jennings, 19, of Gold River, is charged with Causing a Disturbance, Resisting Arrest and two counts of Assaulting a Police Officer.

Daniel Dwayne Johnson, 19, also of Gold River, is charged with Causing a Disturbance and Obstructing a Police Officer.

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on April 14.

The investigation is ongoing.