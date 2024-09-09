Two charged after sawed-off shotgun, ammunition seized from vehicle during traffic stop in Moncton, N.B.

A man and woman have been charged after a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition were seized from a vehicle in Moncton, N.B., last week.

Codiac Regional RCMP stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on St. George Boulevard around 12:17 p.m. on Wednesday.

After getting the driver’s documents, police say the officer went back to his police vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man from Richibucto-Village, N.B., then placed his vehicle in reverse and began hitting the police vehicle, according to an RCMP news release.

The force says the officer was able to immobilize the suspect vehicle, before the driver tried to flee on foot.

The driver was arrested, according to police.

At the same time, police say a 27-year-old woman from Bouctouche, N.B., who was the passenger in the vehicle, tried to run from police but was stopped by a member of the public and arrested.

Following the arrests, police seized a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition in the vehicle.

Jean Guy Mallet appeared in Moncton provincial court that same day and was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

Danica Leger appeared in Moncton provincial court on Thursday to face the same charge.

She was released on conditions and will return to court at a later date.

