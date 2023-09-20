Two charged with drug and firearm offences after search warrant: N.S. RCMP

Police have charged a man and woman with firearm and drug offences after searching a property in New Minas. N.S..

In a Wednesday news release, police say members of the Valley integrated street crime enforcement unit executed a search warrant on a property on Castle Loma Drive on Friday.

Police say they safely arrested a man and woman before searching the property.

As a result of the search, police found and seized what they believe to be:

cocaine

methamphetamine

psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

benzodiazepines

a Taser

a multiple edged weapon

an airsoft rifle

some cash

According to the release, the man and woman were remanded into custody and appeared in Kentville provincial court on Monday.

The male suspect, 34-year-old Justin Dakota Wheaton of New Minas, was charged with:

five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of possession of a restricted weapon

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of property obtained by crime

The female suspect, 38-year-old Gillian Leigh Anderson of New Minas was charged with:

five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Both suspects are scheduled to return to Kentville provincial court on Tuesday.

