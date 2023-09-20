Atlantic

    • Two charged with drug and firearm offences after search warrant: N.S. RCMP

    The items seized by police after the search warrant on Casa Loma Drive in New Minas, N.S. (Courtesy: Kings District RCMP) The items seized by police after the search warrant on Casa Loma Drive in New Minas, N.S. (Courtesy: Kings District RCMP)

    Police have charged a man and woman with firearm and drug offences after searching a property in New Minas. N.S..

    In a Wednesday news release, police say members of the Valley integrated street crime enforcement unit executed a search warrant on a property on Castle Loma Drive on Friday.

    Police say they safely arrested a man and woman before searching the property.

    As a result of the search, police found and seized what they believe to be:

    •  cocaine
    •  methamphetamine
    •  psilocybin (magic mushrooms)
    •  benzodiazepines
    •  a Taser
    •  a multiple edged weapon
    •  an airsoft rifle
    •  some cash

    According to the release, the man and woman were remanded into custody and appeared in Kentville provincial court on Monday.

    The male suspect, 34-year-old Justin Dakota Wheaton of New Minas, was charged with:

    •  five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
    •  two counts of possession of a restricted weapon
    •  unauthorized possession of a firearm
    •  possession of property obtained by crime

    The female suspect, 38-year-old Gillian Leigh Anderson of New Minas was charged with:

    •  five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
    •  possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

    Both suspects are scheduled to return to Kentville provincial court on Tuesday.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Climate change 'is killing us': UN sounds health alarm

    The climate crisis is increasingly becoming a public health crisis, officials warned in New York this week, calling for better training, research, and resilience measures to tackle the twin priorities in the spotlight at the UN General Assembly.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News