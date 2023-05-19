Two charged with drug offences after cocaine, crystal meth seized: RCMP

Two people have been charged with drug offences as part of an investigation in Kentville, N.S.

According to a news release Friday, the Valley Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit conducted the traffic stop on a vehicle which was connected to the investigation on May 11.

Police say they pulled the vehicle over near Scott Drive, where they located and arrested two people.

While searching the vehicle, police say officers located and seized cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, prescription medication, cash, scales, and packaging.

Deanna Lynn O’Neil, 36, and Anthony Scott Carpenter, 59, were both charged with:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Breach of probation

Both were eventually released on conditions from the court.

They will both appear in Kentville provincial court on July 4, 2023.

