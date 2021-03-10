HALIFAX -- A woman and a man are facing several charges following an RCMP investigation into the sale of stolen cell phones in the Yarmouth area.

On Feb. 9, Yarmouth Town RCMP received a report that a male and female were selling stolen cell phones through social media.

A police investigation determined that the cell phones that were being sold were part of a large shipment of stolen cell phones that were stolen in August 2020.

As a result of the investigation, Yarmouth RCMP arrested a woman and a man.

Milissa Dennis, 37, of Yarmouth has been charged with four counts of possession of property obtain by crime under $5,000.

Trevor Goodwin, 41, of Pinkney Point has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both of the accused will appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on April 26.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone who may have purchased a cell phone from either Dennis or Goodwin, or who believes they may be a victim of this crime to contact Yarmouth Town RCMP.