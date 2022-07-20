Two charged with several offences after home searched: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man and a woman with several drug trafficking and firearms charges following the search of a home in Spryfield.

Police conducted the search in the 0-100 block of Elgin Street around noon Tuesday. They say it was in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Cocaine, cannabis, cash and five firearms were seized, according to a release. Police say a man and a woman were arrested “without incident.”

Peter Walley Nguyen, 31, and Teanna Marie Hillison, 30, are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face charges of:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis

Possession for the purpose of selling cannabis

Possession, production and use of illicit cannabis

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Careless storage of a firearm

Five counts of contravention of storage regulations

Possession of a weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a restricted firearm

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime

Police say Nguyen also faces two additional charges of breach of a prohibition order.