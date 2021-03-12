Advertisement
Two charged with weapons offences after police search Bedford home
Halifax Regional Police included this photo in Friday's media release. (Photo: Halifax Regional Police)
Share:
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say they have charged a man and woman with weapons offences after a home search in Bedford Thursday night.
Police say around 6:45 p.m., they received a report of firearms being improperly stored at a home on William Borrett Terrace in Bedford.
Investigators, along with the Emergency Response Team searched the home, seizing a number of firearms. Police arrested a man and woman without incident.
A 32-year-old Bedford man, who police did not identify has been charged with the following:
- Five counts of unsafe storage of a firearm
- Transportation of restricted firearms contrary to regulations
- Possession of a firearm in an unauthorized place
A 27-year-old Bedford woman was charged with four counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.
According to HRP, both are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.