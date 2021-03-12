HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say they have charged a man and woman with weapons offences after a home search in Bedford Thursday night.

Police say around 6:45 p.m., they received a report of firearms being improperly stored at a home on William Borrett Terrace in Bedford.

Investigators, along with the Emergency Response Team searched the home, seizing a number of firearms. Police arrested a man and woman without incident.

A 32-year-old Bedford man, who police did not identify has been charged with the following:

Five counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

Transportation of restricted firearms contrary to regulations

Possession of a firearm in an unauthorized place

A 27-year-old Bedford woman was charged with four counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.

According to HRP, both are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.