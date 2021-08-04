HALIFAX -- The Halifax Regional Police is investigating a collision between a vehicle and two cyclists that happened on Tuesday in Bedford, N.S.

At approximately 8 p.m., police responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and two cyclists near the intersection of the Bedford Highway and Hammonds Plains Road.

Police say the vehicle was turning left onto Hammonds Plains Rd. and collided with the cyclists who were proceeding through the intersection on the Bedford Highway.

Both cyclists were taken to hospital for treatment of what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.