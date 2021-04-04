HALIFAX -- According to a Facebook post from the Elsipogtog First Nation, two crewmembers from the FV Tyhawk fishing boat have died.

The search is still on for one fishing boat crew member who went missing after the vessel capsized off the west coast of Cape Breton Saturday night.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens of the search and rescue co-ordination centre in Halifax says rescuers received the call off of Cheticamp, N.S., at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

He says a helicopter and military plane were dispatched to the scene and four people were rescued by a local vessel, but the fifth crew member remains missing.

As of 0600 ADT, the search for the missing member of the FV Tyhawk continues. Due to significant icing conditions and effect on both air and marine vessels, both the Cormorant and Hercules were unable to fly and returned to Greenwood. — HfxJRCC_CCCOS (@hfxjrcc) April 4, 2021

The four rescued crew members were airlifted to hospital, and according to the Elsipogtog First Nation, two have since died.

There is no word on the condition of the others.

Owens says search efforts were scaled down early this morning due to stormy weather conditions, leaving a single coast guard boat, the CCGS Cape Roger, at the scene.

The deaths of two crewmembers have not been confirmed by police or medical services.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.



