

CTV Atlantic





Annapolis District RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened Friday night on Nova Scotia's Highway 101.

RCMP say that shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday, an RCMP member patrolling Highway 101 between exits 17 and 18 discovered two vehicles in the ditch as a result of a collision.

The lone occupant of the westbound vehicle, a 42-year-old man from Cambridge, N.S, was pronounced dead at the scene. The lone occupant of the eastbound vehicle, a 57-year-old male from Mount Uniacke was extracted from his vehicle but later died from his injuries.

The RCMP's preliminary investigation has determined the collision was head-on. The cause remains under investigation.