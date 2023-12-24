Two dead after house fire in New Glasgow, N.S.

A house fire on Pleasant Street in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia has claimed the lives of two individuals who were located inside the home.

Emergency crews arrived on scene around 1:00 P.M. where they said the found the house fully engulfed in fire and smoke, which took several hours to extinguish.

In a Sunday news release, police say two people were found dead inside the residence, but no further information will be released until family members are notified.

New Glasgow Regional Police remain on scene as investigators gather information and evidence of what caused the fire.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.