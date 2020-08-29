HALIFAX -- Update: Cape Breton police say they have located the driver of the vehicle and are no longer looking for anyone. Traffic Safety and Forensic Identification units continue to investigate the collision.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a Saturday morning collision that left two people dead.

Police say they responded to Grand Lake Road in Sydney, N.S., between Cape Breton University and the UIltramar Service Station at approximately 7 a.m. on August 29.

Police believe a black Dodge Ram travelling westbound left the road and struck a pole.

Two passengers in the truck, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s, were found dead. Police have not released their names at this time.

The driver, believed to be a man in his 30s and with injuries, was last spotted running from the scene wearing a green sweater and blue jeans.

“It’s very serious,” says Staff-Sgt. Joe Farrell of the Cape Breton Regional Police. “We’re not sure why the driver left the scene. It’s very serious because he left two people deceased in the vehicle.”

The K9 unit conducted a search but was unable to locate the man. Police continue to look for him.

“We’re taking this very seriously. We have investigators out, as well as patrol resources, K9 officers, traffic safety unit and forensic identification working on this file today. Hopefully we can located the driver,” says Sgt. Farrell.

Grand Lake Road was blocked at Gardiner Road for several hours on Saturday morning, but has since reopened..

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or his whereabouts is asked to call Cape Breton Police or Crime Stoppers.