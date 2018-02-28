

CTV Atlantic





Two people are dead and three people are injured after two pickup trucks collided in Bathurst, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the head-on collision on Highway 11 around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the male driver of the southbound pickup truck and a woman who was a passenger in the northbound pickup truck died at the scene from their injuries.

They have been identified as a 31-year-old man from Pointe-Verte and a 47-year-old woman from Grande-Anse.

Two passengers in the southbound truck and the driver of the northbound truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the highway was closed for several hours as emergency crews attended the scene. It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say roads were slippery at the time, which may have been a factor.