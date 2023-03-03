Two die in rural Nova Scotia house fire: police

Two people have died following a Friday house fire in rural Nova Scotia.

Shortly after 6 a.m., police, paramedics and fire crews responded to a house fire on Sissiboo Road in Weymouth Mills.

By the time police arrived, they say the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Volunteer firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. The remains of two people were discovered inside the home.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.