Two drivers arrested for drug-impaired driving in P.E.I.: RCMP

Two drivers have been arrested for impaired driving near Stratford, P.E.I.

While conducting traffic enforcement on Wednesday on Route 2, the RCMP Provincial Priority Unit stopped a driver for a traffic violation. Upon questioning the individual, police say officers believed the driver was displaying signs of impairment by drug.

The driver was subsequently arrested and is facing charges related to impaired driving.

Later that day, police set up a checkpoint in Stratford, during which officers observed another driver who was displaying signs of impairment by drug. The individual was arrested for impaired driving and charges are pending in the matter.

“Police are reminding the public that impaired driving is the same whether it is by drugs or alcohol,” a news release from the RCMP reads.