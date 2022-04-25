Two drivers charged, caught driving more than 50 km/h over speed limit: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police has charged two drivers with stunting.

Police spotted two vehicles travelling at a high rate of speed on Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax around 9:45 a.m. Monday. Police say the officer clocked the vehicles at 127 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Police ticketed both drivers – a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman – for stunting under Nova Scotia’s Motor Vehicle Act.

A stunting charge is automatically laid in Nova Scotia when a driver is caught travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Both drivers were suspended from driving for one week and their vehicles were seized and impounded.

In Nova Scotia, the fine for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.