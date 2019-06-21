

CTV Atlantic





Two firefighters were sent to hospital after a fire broke out at the Port Hawkesbury Paper mill Thursday evening.

One firefighter has since been released. The second firefighter is expected to be released later today.

The fire started around 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the paper mill in Point Tupper, N.S.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton says it took five fire departments several hours to extinguish the flames.

There is no word on the amount of damage at this time.

The mill was operating on Friday.