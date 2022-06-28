Two Fredericton parks take bloom with city's Artist in Residence program

Two parks in Fredericton will soon be blooming with creativity thanks to the return of the city's Artist in Residence program.

The program is in its fourth year and provides artists a unique opportunity to work on creative projects in their natural wooded surroundings.

This year, the program will take place to two locations -- the Fredericton Botanic Garden at Odell Park, and Killarney Lake Park

Artist Cheryl Lavigne will be doing her residency at Killarney Lake Park for the next two weeks.

"My work has a lot to do with the forest floor, forest ecology,” Lavigne said. “I'm primarily just really inspired by organic forms, I always have been, and so I look at the ground a lot."

Lavigne said the opportunity to get outside and meet people is just one of the benefits of the residency.

"It allows us to speak with the public and to educate them on what we're doing and present ourselves as artists and artist workers,” she said.

"This is the first time I've seen it,” said Diane Cromwell, who was walking the trails of Killarney Lake Park Tuesday.

“It'll definitely inspire other artists to get 'un-shy' and come out and do it."

The city of Fredericton's cultural development officer hopes the project helps more people experience art in their everyday lives.

“Without having to necessarily go to a festival or go to a gallery,” said Angela Watson, Fredericton's cultural development officer. "This way they're walking through the park and they can see an artist painting a beautiful garden and maybe see the garden through the artist's eyes."

Lavigne hopes her two-week residency not only inspires those walking by, but also her own creative process.

"Having the opportunity to access the park and having the inspiration in the environment to paint helps me to build bodies of work,” Lavigne said.

There will be an artist at both Killarney Lake Park and ODell Park on weekdays until Sept. 2.