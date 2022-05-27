Two Halifax men charged after police catch them using stolen vehicle: RCMP

Two Halifax men are facing a number of theft-related charges after police caught them using a stolen vehicle to transfer lumber earlier this week.

Halifax District RCMP says police saw a man moving lumber inside a storage unit on Horseshoe Lake Drive in Halifax at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, when a Dodge Ram carrying more lumber arrived.

RCMP says officers pulled the truck over and learned that it had been reported stolen two days earlier.

Police say the driver, 22-year-old Riley David Tracey, and passenger, a 25-year-old man whose name was not released by police, were arrested at the scene.

"Information and evidence later collected by RCMP officers determined that the two men are also responsible for a recent theft of lumber from a residential construction site in Timberlea," said Halifax District RCMP Const. Guillaume Tremblay, in a news release.

Tracey has been charged with:

theft over $5,000

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

possession of property obtained by Crime under $5,000

two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order

He was remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday.

The passenger was later released on conditions. He will appear in Halifax provincial court on July 18 at 9:30 a.m. to face charges of: