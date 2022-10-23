Two hospitalized after truck leaves the road, crashes into ditch in Rhodes Corner: N.S. RCMP

Two people are in hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Rhodes Corner, N.S.

Lunenburg District RCMP, along with fire and EHS members, responded to a report of a crash on Highway 3 around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a blue Chevrolet Silverado had been travelling on the highway when it left the road, rolled and came to a rest in the ditch.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Bridgewater, N.S., was taken to hospital by Lifeflight with what police are calling serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger, a 33-year-old woman from Dartmouth, N.S., suffered injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The investigation is ongoing.